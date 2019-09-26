Native Bread to celebrate opening

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Following three years of offering their goods at farmers markets and through retail partners like Garden Table and Market Wagon, Indianapolis-based gluten-free bakery Native Bread is opening its first brick and mortar location. The bakery will tonight hold a grand opening to celebrate the new space.

At its new location in Castleton, Native Bread will sell its four signature loaves: Seeded Boule, Honey Oat, Sourdough and Cinnamon Raisin. It will also release two new products: a gluten-free baguette and gluten-free burger buns.

Founder Hayley McGinley has sold her breads locally at The Good Earth, The Garden Table Broad Ripple, Market Wagon, Cafe Patachou and Le Peep.

“Opening a brick and mortar location for Native Bread has been a vision of mine since I first started selling my bread in 2016,” said McGinley. “As a bread lover, I have always loved the experience of walking in an artisanal bakery and picking out a fresh loaf, fresh out of the oven. For many people who have gluten allergies, they miss out on that experience. Native Bread was founded to redefine what gluten free looks and tastes like and the opening of our bakery is an important step in bringing that vision to life.”

Native Bread will host its grand opening celebration tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Following the grand opening, Native Bread will be open on Thursdays and Saturdays.