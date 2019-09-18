Near North Title Group to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Near North Title Group, a regional title company headquartered in Chicago, on Thursday will celebrate its expansion into northeast Indiana.

A ribbon-cutting will open its new Fort Wayne location.

The Fort Wayne office is the company’s 17th location. Near North Title Group serves customers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida.

“Our entire team is thrilled to represent Near North Title Group here in Fort Wayne,” said Matt Byrd, business development officer for Near North’s Fort Wayne office. “We pride ourselves on being efficient and responsive, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience to every customer.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at the new office at 10020 Auburn Park Drive and is open to the public.