Nelbud Services looking to further growth

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Nelbud Services Group Inc. is continuing its impressive growth. The company, which provides hood cleaning, fire protection and grease trap services for commercial kitchens, has grown to 20 office locations in 23 states and added more than 100 full-time employees. Nelbud boasts a number of high-profile clients, including the Pentagon, Air Force One, several Las Vegas casinos and Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

In an interview on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Chief Executive Officer Michael Crafton said culture has been the key to the company’s growth.

“We did a complete brand/culture refresh back in 2018 to really bring the company together,” said Crafton. “The east coast mentality obviously is different from the Midwest mentality, the hospitality that we have here, so it was really important that we came together. We have a lot of extra-curricular opportunities and benefits for our team that really focus on their personal life because we want to build great people and if they happen to be good here at Nelbud, that’s great. If not, at least we can kind of help manage that process, which really gets loyalty for us as well.”

Founded in the mid-2000s as 360 Services, the company merged with Nelbud, then based in New Jersey, in 2015. The company announced in early 2018 it was moving its headquarters to Indianapolis and named Crafton CEO. Later that year, Nelbud acquired the kitchen hood cleaning division of Michigan-based Fire Pros Inc.

Crafton says Nelbud services more than 20,000 addresses on a recurring basis every year, but there is still room to grow. The company is looking to expand nationally to markets including Pittsburgh and Nashville, as well as a major focus in Indiana.

“We opened up our brick-and-mortar store in South Bend, Indiana earlier this year. We have Fort Wayne and also Evansville to kind round out our Indiana coverage. We’re looking at potentially going west and maybe opening up in Terre Haute to help with the eastern Illinois sector, but also the west part of the state.”