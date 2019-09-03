Nestlé USA to close Indy facility, cut 170 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Virginia-based Nestlé USA is detailing more layoffs from an Indiana facility. In a notice to the state, the company says it plans to close its facility on the near southeast side of Indianapolis at the end of the year, leaving more than 170 employees out of work.

Two weeks ago, Nestlé said 40 employees were being let go from its Fort Wayne distribution center, however that facility would remain open. A spokesperson for the company says the moves are part of a previously-announced plan to consolidate its pizza and ice cream divisions.

Nestlé says the entire Indianapolis facility is set to close and the move is expected to be permanent. The first layoffs are expected to occur November 1 and continue through December 31.

The affected employees are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights.