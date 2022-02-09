Inside INdiana Business

New cargo terminal operator for Jeffersonville port

The Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville (photo courtesy of the Ports of Indiana)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Ports of Indiana has announced a new cargo terminal operator for its Jeffersonville Port. Indiana Cargo Crossroads, a partnership between the Ports of Indiana and Superior River Terminals Indiana, will provide stevedoring and distribution services for customers.

The organization says the new operator will grow and diversify cargoes, make investments into facility expansions, and “drive projects that create significant economic benefits for the regional economy.”

“We are very excited to be the new general cargo operator in Jeffersonville,” Jonathan Lamb, president of Superior River Terminals Indiana, said in written remarks “It’s a great facility in a dynamic market. We’re looking forward to a long-term partnership with the Ports of Indiana, providing value to businesses in the region and growing the capabilities of and volume through the terminal.”

SRTI will operate the port’s general cargo terminal, which spans 10 acres and consists of two barge docks, a 131,000-square-foot warehouse, four acres of dock space, outdoor storage areas, and a 500-foot covered craneway with a 35-ton overhead crane.

The Ports of Indiana says the terminal has operated near capacity handling steel products for several years.

SRTI began as the new operator on January 1. Last month, the Ports of Indiana announced the Jeffersonville port set a new full-year record for handling cargo in 2021 with 3.22 million tons.