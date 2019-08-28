New coworking space opens in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A new coworking space is up and running in Decatur County. Known as The Studebaker Studio, the nearly 4,000-square-foot Greensburg facility features private offices and conference rooms for rent, as well as small venue event space.

The studio is located in a building that formerly housed Stegner Auto Sales, which sold the legendary Studebaker car. The idea for the coworking space came from owner Steve Freeman.

“Jeff Emsweller, the local chamber director, and I had a discussion of the need for the concept of coworking space in Greensburg,” Freeman said in a statement to Inside INdiana Business. “With Honda and many local tier 2 suppliers we felt there was justification to open a space like The Studebaker Studio. The space became available and we pursued the opportunity.”

Officials have invested more than $125,000 to renovate and operate The Studebaker Studio. The space also features three electric vehicle charging stations, which were added due to a grant from the Greensburg Decatur County Tourism Commission. The stations are free for members and the community.