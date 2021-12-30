Inside INdiana Business

New downtown Indy hotel opens

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A new hotel has opened in downtown Indianapolis. The more than $50 million, dual-branded Hampton Inn by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis Canal IUPUI has created about 20 jobs with plans for more.

The hotel is built on the historic site of the Bethel A.M.E. Church. The seven-story hotel structure was built around the existing three-story church, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.

The hotel includes a total of 231 rooms and suites, as well as 11,000 square feet of event space, including an outdoor rooftop patio. It also features retail offerings such as a Starbucks and McAlister’s Deli, which are scheduled to open in 2022.

Hilton officials say the hotel, located on the Indianapolis Canal Walk across from IUPUI, provides easy access to the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Government Center and White River State Park, among other sites.