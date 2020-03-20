New help offered for small businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Wisconsin-based gener8tor is partnering with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for a new initiative aimed at helping Indiana small businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Small businesses and entrepreneurs will have free access to a week-long webinar series designed to find and use critical resources.

The program offers daily webinars with experts in several areas, including applying for SBA programs, civic, philanthropic and state emergency relief resources, employment law experts, federal emergency relief programs and mental health and wellness resources for small businesses. gener8tor is also dedicating office hours to allow small businesses to videoconference with business advisors.

“As a state, we’re focused on providing the support Hoosier small businesses and entrepreneurs need to overcome the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 outbreak,”said David Roberts, chief innovation officer of the IEDC. “Under this new initiative, we’ll connect small businesses to free resources offered here in Indiana, as well as gener8tor’s comprehensive network of mentors, helping them identify and address many of the concerns they are facing during these unprecedented times.”

Interested businesses may visit here to register, with the registration deadline set for Wednesday, March 25, with the program taking place March 30-April 3.