New HQ showcases First Internet growth

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of Fishers-based First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK) says the bank’s new, 168,000-square-foot headquarters couldn’t come at a better time. The bank this morning cut the ribbon for the building in downtown Fishers, which is part of a $157 million development announced in 2018. David Becker says the new HQ represents the bank’s growth, which includes the addition of nearly 80 employees over the last year.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Becker said the headquarters puts the bank in a prime position for the future.

“One of the issues with the bank over the last 21 years that we’ve been in existence [is] we’ve moved five times. I always think we’ve got a space that’s going to last a long time and sure enough, we outgrow it,” said Becker. “And we have grown just exponentially over the last few years…and this move will enable us to truly stay put and focus on the business itself for the next 10-15 years without worrying about facilities.”

Becker says the code name for the project was “SPF 15,” which stands for “Stay Put in Fishers for 15 years.” The new facility nearly triples the bank’s footprint and Becker says it is designed not only to provide more space but create a place where people will want to work.

“It’s not just an office. It has the gym. We have a true rooftop park, not just a patio. There’s trees. There’s greenery. There’s waterfalls. You have to make an environment that entices people to come into work, particularly post-pandemic, when everybody wants to stay home and stay sheltered. The environment is fabulous.”

Becker says the bank has grown to 250 employees and more than $4 billion in assets. Looking forward, he says they are looking to become a leader in the small business community.

“The banking environment doesn’t really treat small businesses very well, so we’re making a conscious effort. Hopefully in the next 2-3 years, we’ll be known as one of the best small business banks in America.”

He says the bank’s recently-announced $80 million acquisition of First Century Bancorp in Georgia will get First Internet into payment systems, which is the backbone of the fintech community.

“We’re going to have record earnings this year. From a crazy idea in the mid-90s to being a public company with over $4 billion in assets, 250 employees and a market cap approaching $500 million, we’ve come a long ways, but we’ve still got a tremendously long way to go.”