New interim CEO for Indy Library

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The board of trustees for the Indianapolis Public Library has selected Nichelle Hayes as the library’s next interim chief executive officer. Hayes succeeds John Helling, who is leaving the interim position to become deputy director at Hamilton East Public Library in Noblesville.

Hayes has worked for the library since 2015 and is the manager for the Center for Black Literature & Culture at the Central Library branch in downtown Indy. She is also currently the president elect of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the role of interim CEO, and I look forward to being an advocate and leader for the system,” Hayes said in written remarks. “I believe that we as a staff and community are stronger together, and that the Library is a fundamental part of the fabric of Indianapolis.”

Helling was appointed interim CEO last year after Jackie Nytes resigned from the position after 23 years with the library amid accusations of racism and ableism within the library system.

The appointment of Hayes comes just days after the results of the 2022 Climate Study Report conducted by Indianapolis law firm Ice Miller LLP were released. The 94-page report gathered data from a survey of more than 450 employees, voluntary focus groups that included more than 100 employees, a review of hundreds of documents, and interviews with executives, staff, board members, and others.

Among the findings, 22% of Black employees said they personally received offensive comments, harassment or bullying from colleagues regarding race over the past year. Additionally, 28% said they directly overheard offensive comments, harassment or bullying from colleagues to either other colleagues or patrons regarding race.

The report includes recommendations for the library, including improving the governance of the board of trustees, updating hiring practices, and updating and reinforcing harassment reporting and investigation processes.

