New leader for Office of Minority & Women Business Development

by: Alex Brown
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has selected David Fredricks as director of the Office of Minority and Women Business Development. Fredricks most recently served as program manager for supplier diversity at the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Fredricks also previously served as a principal at Innovative Business Development LLC and held various positions at the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council, the Indiana Association for Community and Economic Development, and the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

“We’re excited to welcome David Fredricks to helm one of the most important offices in my administration,” Hogsett said in a news release. “As we seek to advance economic equity and opportunity in Indianapolis, David’s leadership of OMWBD will help more local diverse businesses secure part of that prosperity than ever before.”

Fredricks succeeds Camille Blunt, who left the position last April to join Taft Law as director of public affairs. He will begin his new role at the end of the month.

