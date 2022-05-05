Inside INdiana Business

New music & arts festival planned for fairgrounds

A view of the Indiana State Fairgrounds on May 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The founders of Deer Creek Music Center are teaming up again to launch a new music festival in Indianapolis this summer. The two-day All IN Music & Arts Festival is scheduled for Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and is being described as an “annual destination festival.”

Organizers say the artist lineup for the concert will be announced soon, but the event will take place across multiple stages at the fairgrounds.

Steve Sybesma and Dave Lucas are leading the charge along with Paul Peck and Kevin Browning. Sybesma and Lucas are concert promoters who led the construction of what is now known as Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville in 1989, as well as the renovation of the Murat Center in 1995.

Peck was part of the team that launched the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in 2002. He and Sybesma also teamed up in 2016 to create the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival in Florida and have been working on the Indy event since 2018.

“We’ve spent a lot of time crafting the All IN vision to create something very special for Indy,” Peck said in written remarks. “We are keeping our capacity limited in 2022 to ensure an intimate and unforgettable first year experience. The Indiana State Fairgrounds is an amazing site and we’re gearing up to transform it into one of the premier music destinations on the planet.”

The fourth founding partner, Kevin Browning, president of the Nothing Too Fancy Music label and co-manager of Umphrey’s McGee.

“Placing a multi-day live music festival over the Labor Day weekend will unquestionably drive tourism to Indy,” said Chris Gahl, senior vice president with Visit Indy. “Our tourism research shows pent-up demand to travel this summer specifically for live music, so our city will benefit from the caliber, timing, and location of the All IN Festival.”

The All IN Music & Arts Festival is scheduled for September 3-4. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.