New options at Purdue’s Aspire at Discovery Park

Aspire at Discovery Park offers studio apartments on Airbnb in its facility that opened in August.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Visitors to West Lafayette and Purdue University have new options to book at the recently-opened Aspire at Discovery Park complex. The Purdue Research Foundation has made studio apartments available at the complex through Airbnb.



The move was made due to the Purdue Union Club being closed for a year’s worth of renovations. “We think this is a good solution for fans and visitors who may be looking for a place to stay in the greater Lafayette area rooms,” said Rich Michal, vice president and chief facilities officer for the Purdue Research Foundation.

The new facility also includes the 8,000-square-foot Crave Food Hall with nine different food stations. The development is a live-work-play concept on the campus’ west side. Aspire at Discovery Park is the first development in the $1 billion-plus 450-acre Discovery Park District, which will include 7-million-square-feet of housing, office and business space, parks, research facilities and industrial and manufacturing spaces.



The construction is set to take place from the Wabash River through downtown West Lafayette, Purdue’s campus and the new Discovery Park to the State Street intersection with U.S. 231. Construction is scheduled over a 15-20 year period.