New role for Salesforce Marketing Cloud CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — After three years on the job, Salesforce Marketing Cloud Chief Executive Officer Bob Stutz is moving into a new role. Stutz, who will remain in Indianapolis, is now executive vice president of strategic partners at Salesforce.

Since arriving in Indianapolis, Stutz has overseen the establishment of the company’s regional headquarters in downtown Indianapolis, which included the Salesforce name being placed atop the state’s tallest building. During that time, Salesforce employment in Indianapolis has grown from 1,400 to more than 2,000.

Stutz, who has called Indianapolis “probably the best kept secret in the country,” is a 22 year Army intelligence veteran who came to Salesforce after stops at several high profile technology companies, most recently Microsoft, where he was a corporate vice president.