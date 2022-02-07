Inside INdiana Business

New site proposed for Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The developer of the new casino in Terre Haute is proposing a new location than what was originally planned. Kentucky-based Churchill Downs Inc. (Nasdaq: CHDN) has filed to rezone nearly 50 acres near I-70 and State Road 46 to build the Queen of Terre Haute Resort.

Churchill Downs was named the operator of the casino in November. In its original proposal, the company planned to build the casino on 21 acres on the city’s west side near the Haute City Shopping Mall and the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

However, many people, including Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, had hoped the project would be built on the city’s east side near the I-70 interchange.

“For months, people from across West Central Indiana encouraged us to build the Queen of Terre Haute on the east side of town,” said Jason Sauer, senior vice president of corporate development for CDI. “We listened, and today we’re excited to start down the path to groundbreaking on a nearly 50-acre site that’s easily accessible from I-70 and State Road 46. With continued oversight from the Indiana Gaming Commission, we look forward to taking the final steps in order to make this project a reality and we are prepared to deliver a true destination casino resort to Vigo County.”

The Queen of Terre Haute will feature a 400,000-square-foot casino building with 56,000 square feet of gaming space that includes 1,000 slots and 50 table games, as well as a 125-room hotel. The project is expected to create 500 jobs and generate $190 million in annual economic impact.

CDI says the Queen of Terre Haute project will remain unchanged with the new location, but having the additional property could allow for future expansion.

The rezoning proposal would change the property to a C3 Regional Commerce District. The Vigo County Area Planning Department will consider the proposal before sending it to the city council. The Indiana Gaming Commission must also approve the location change.

The approvals could come in early March.