New telehealth clinic in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Vincennes elementary school is the latest in the state to receive a telehealth clinic from Indiana Rural Health Association. Medical personnel at Good Samaritan Hospital will now be able to remotely examine students at Francis Vigo Elementary while the children are still at school. The 365 students will gain access to the clinic with prior parent/guardian consent. No student will be denied coverage due to a lack of ability to pay.



The on-site clinic is equipped with high-resolution diagnostic technology, including an electronic otoscope and digital stethoscope, which will allow medical professionals to digitally view students’ eyes, ears and throats. Indiana Rural Health Association executive director Don Kelso says the innovative approach allows easier access to medical care. “Parents won’t have to take time off work, struggle with getting an appointment with their doctor or worry about transportation issues. They can now receive help in getting their children healthier, instead of the limitations they may face with seeking primary care during the school day.”

The IRHA has installed several clinics in rural schools around the state.