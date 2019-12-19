Newburgh hospital named ‘Top Hospital’ for 2019

NEWBURGH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A hospital in Newburgh is included in The Leapfrog Group’s list of the 2019 Top Hospitals in the country. The Washington D.C.-based nonprofit says hospitals are selected based on data from The Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which measures hospitals’ performance on national standards of patient safety, quality & efficiency, and management structures that prevent errors.

The top hospitals are broken down into four categories: General Hospitals, Children’s Hospitals, Rural Hospitals and Teaching Hospitals.

The Women’s Hospital in Evansville is the only Hoosier facility included on the list. The hospital, which is part of the Deaconess Health System, is included among the “Top Teaching Hospitals.”

“Our Top Hospital award, one of the most prestigious in the U.S., recognizes hospitals for ensuring their facilities prioritize safety and quality in patient care,” Leah Binder, chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group, said in a news release. “The standards achieved by Top Hospitals reflect the high expectations set by Leapfrog and its expert panels, which starts with a commitment to transparency.”

You can connect to the full list and methodology by clicking here.