NewPro Containers expanding in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Commercial grade plant container and supply company, NewPro Containers, has announced plans to expand its Westfield operations. The company will add 10,000 square feet and three new employees.

“The amenities Westfield offers also play a major role in attracting/retaining talent, hosting business partners and entertaining prospects, such as the growing list of restaurants, the Monon Trail, Colts training camp at Grand Park and excitement around Grand Junction,” said NewPro owner and chief executive officer, Jeremy Dearringer.

NewPro relocated to Westfield from Zionsville in 2018. The company currently employs 21 people in its 51,000-square-foot facility.