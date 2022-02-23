Inside INdiana Business

NFL to allow more fans for Combine

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The National Football League is planning to open its annual Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis to thousands more fans. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report spectators will be able to view primetime activities at the combine from the 100 and 200 levels of the stadium, closer to the field than previously allowed.

The NFL has not specified precisely how many fans will be allowed at the combine, which is scheduled for March 3-6.

“Traditionally, out of design, fans have not been able to get this close to the action, so to be able to sit within feet of future stars headed to the NFL is extremely unique and is an experience that can only be found in Indianapolis,” Visit Indy Vice President Chris Gahl told the IBJ. “We know millions of people will be tuning in on national TV, but only Indianapolis residents and visitors can step inside Lucas Oil Stadium and sit extremely close to the action to see their favorite college athletes.”

The schedule of events includes:

Thursday, March 3: from 4-11 p.m. —tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers

Friday, March 4: from 4-11 p.m. —offensive linemen and running backs

Saturday, March 5: from 4-11 p.m. —defensive linemen and linebackers

Sunday, March 6: from 2-7:30 p.m. —defensive backs

Attendance at the combine will be free for spectators, though they must register for tickets ahead of time, with a maximum of five tickets per person for each of the four days of events. Fans will be allowed to arrive at any time during the workouts, but will not be allowed to re-enter if they leave, according to the IBJ.

The NFL says the in-stadium event will feature on-camera hosts to provide context for the drills, as well as exclusive interviews. Additionally, fans will be able to see the Indianapolis Colts’ Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 55 Super Bowl rings, and listen to exclusive talks with NFL stars and legends.

You can register for tickets by clicking here.

Last October, the league announced the combine would return to Indy after being canceled for 2021. However, the location for the 2023 combine is still up in the air as the NFL opened it up to a bidding process involving Indy, Dallas and Los Angeles.

