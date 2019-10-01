NIPSCO exploring power options

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Northern Indiana Public Service Company has opened its next round of request for proposals to examine which combination of likely resources can best meet customers electric needs. This round of requests will meet capacity needs until 2023 after NIPSCO’s plan to retire all coal-fired generation by 2028, and to replace it with cleaner, lower cost options.

The company is considering several sources, including dispatchable and semi-dispatchable generation, renewables and emerging technologies. Specific proposals include 300 megawatts of installed capacity of wind and wind paired with storage, 2,300 megawatts of solar and solar paired with storage, along with Thermal and other capacity resources.

The company’s current energy mix includes natural gas and coal, hydroelectric generation, purchased wind power, customer-owned renewable generation, demand response, energy efficiency and other purchased power. This round closes November 19. More information can be found here.