2 companies to build 2nd wind farm in White County

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. announced plans for another turbine wind farm in White County. (Image courtesy of Pixabay/JacLu)

MONTICELLO, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The vast expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana appears to be set for expansion.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co., a subsidiary of Merrillville-based NiSource (NYSE: NI), and Texas-based EDP Renewables North America LLC have agreed to collaborate on a 302-megawatt wind farm in White County.

EDP Renewables said around 80 wind turbines will be erected at the Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm.

NIPSCO says the companies executed a Build & Transfer Agreement for the Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm in White County, the second joint effort wind turbine project for the two firms.

The utility is not giving a price tag.

“We are not able to give an exact number on projects due to the confidential nature of the agreements. But, based on publicly available estimates for capital costs, projects similar in size and technology generally fall into a total capital investment range of $400 – $600 million,” said a NIPSCO spokesperson.

In February, the companies announced the 102-megawatt Rosewater Wind Farm, which is also in White County, will have about 25 wind turbines

NIPSCO said the Rosewater project recently received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and White County officials to begin construction on that farm. They anticipate the start-up of operations in 2020.

The Indiana utility said in February it intended to be coal-free by 2028 and wind power was a big component of that plan.

Pending approval, NIPSCO and EDP Renewables anticipate the Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm to be built and operational in 2021.

“We are pleased to expand wind energy in White County and the state as well as build upon our partnership with NIPSCO as they advance their transition to clean energy sources,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO, in a statement.

EDP owns and operates 49 wind farms and five solar farms across North America, according to the company.