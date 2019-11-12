Noblesville company expanding, adding jobs

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A medical device manufacturer in Noblesville is growing. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Nexxt Spine LLC, which designs and manufactures spinal implants and instrumentation, plans to invest nearly $9 million to double the size of its headquarters and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2022. The company will purchase, renovate and equip an industrial building in the Saxony Corporate campus.

The renovations are set to begin in June 2020 and be completed by the end of the year. The project is expected to grow the company’s square footage to 36,000 square feet and triple both its 3D printing room and the cleanroom. It will also increase office space for engineering and customer service departments.

“The city of Noblesville has been a great home for us, and we look forward to innovating medical technologies while stimulating economic growth in the community,” Nexxt Spine President Andy Elsbury said in a news release. “The building of a custom facility demonstrates Nexxt Spine’s commitment to design and produce industry disrupting products using state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure.”

Nexxt Spine currently employs some 50 people in central Indiana, in addition to its remote sales staff located throughout the country. Once the renovates are complete, the company says it will begin hiring for a variety of positions, including quality control, regulatory, engineering and operations.

“Nexxt Spine is already providing high-quality career opportunities for Hoosiers in central Indiana, and it’s no surprise that they continue to grow and thrive,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “As the second-largest exporter of life sciences products in the U.S., Indiana is the perfect location for innovative companies like Nexxt Spine, and it’s an honor to be home to a business that’s changing lives around the world.”

The IEDC is offering Nexxt Spine up to $500,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. The city of Noblesville will consider additional incentives.

In September, Nexxt Spine’s 3D-printed technology was featured in our Life Sciences INdiana newsletter. You can read more by clicking here.