Noblesville to break ground on mixed-use project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Noblesville will Thursday break ground on a $48 million mixed-use project. The city says the East Bank development will include 219 apartments, nearly 5,300 square feet of commercial space and nearly 300-space parking garage.

The project is being built along the east side of the White River on a 3.4-acre site that currently houses the Hamilton County Employee Parking Lot and McMillan’s Auto Care.

The city says the development will be four stories tall with the ground floor dedicated to retail space. In addition to the parking garage, the project will include 32 on-street parking spaces.

The project is being developed as a public-private partnership among the city of Noblesville, J.C. Hart and Republic Development. A timeline for completion was not provided.