Nominations open for Century and Half Century awards

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The state of Indiana is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards. Nominations will be open through February 10.

The awards recognize Indiana businesses that strive to improve the community and have been in business for 100 or 50 years respectively.

Previous Century or Half Century award winners from the state of Indiana are not considered for the honor again, however former Half Century award recipients may qualify for a Century award.

Nominated businesses must have had roots in the state of Indiana since they were founded.

Other qualifying criteria includes:

The business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years by Dec. 31, 2019.

The business must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form.

The business must recognize, acknowledge and agree that it is in full compliance with the Indiana Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development by signing the application.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Due diligence and application acceptance begin January 2020.

Award winners will be recognized at a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse in the spring. For more information, or to apply, click here.