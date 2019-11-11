Nonprofit secures millions for local companies

VALPARAISO, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Valparaiso-based The Regional Development Company was able to secure over $20 million in loans to help local companies in 2019. The company announced lender awards and year-end accomplishments at its annual membership meeting held at White Hawk Country Club.



The Certified Development Company administers the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 504 loan program and was able to secure $23 million for a total of 40 loans throughout the year. Nine of the loans were to women-owned businesses and two were to minority-owned. The company helped with $64 million of capital investment into Indiana, Illinois and Michigan companies. RDC was able to close 37 loans, helping to create 216 jobs.

Centier Bank was awarded the Most Active Bank Partner with eight loans and over $9 million in referral dollars. The most active lender award were presented to Tim Spoelman and Bill Winterhaler both of Centier Bank, Dan Duncan of Peoples Bank, Ben Brown of First Financial Bank, Jesse Hunt of Wintrust Bank and Horizon Bank’s Kent Mishler.