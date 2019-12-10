CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions names new CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The board of directors for Indianapolis-based CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions has selected Tauhric Brown as the nonprofit’s next chief executive officer.

Brown is now chief operating officer for Senior Services Inc. in Michigan.

Brown was selected for the position following a national search. He success Orion Bell, who stepped down earlier this year to become president and CEO of the Ohio-based Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging.

“The board wanted to find a person of high integrity with a strategic vision and relevant experience in the elderly and disability services industry,” said Anne De Prez, president of the CICOA Board of Directors, in a statement. “We are confident we have found, in Tauhric, a strategic leader who will not only maintain the progress and culture of innovation begun under Orion Bell, but also continue to advance the organization’s mission and strategic direction into the future.”

Brown, a U.S. Army veteran, will begin his new role in January.