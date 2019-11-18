Northeast Indiana sees growth in per capita income

NORTHEAST INDIANA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership says per capita personal income in the region is on the upswing but remains behind the state and country.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, PCPI in northeast Indiana grew at a rate of 4.73% between 2017 and 2018, compared to the national rate of 4.94%.

The data also shows more than $35 billion in total personal income circulated in the 11-county region in 2018, which marks a $1.8 billion increase from the previous year. John Sampson, chief executive officer of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, celebrated the increase, saying the region’s skilled workforce is a major factor in the area’s success.

“Northeast Indiana’s 2018 PCPI growth rate, accelerating well above the 2017 rate, is clearly good news. Several counties in the region showed very strong gains above national rates. We are growing faster than Indiana’s overall rate and yet, have fallen short of national trends. The future of our region depends on our success in attracting and retaining a skilled workforce to meet the needs of regional employers, and raising regional prosperity against national trends is a key factor. Working together as a region, we must remain focused on our goals and strive to increase business investment in our 11-county region.”

