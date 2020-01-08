Northern Indiana LED lighting firm lands major deal

A northern Indiana company specializing in LED lighting conversions landed a contract to retrofit 500+ stores for an un-named retail outlet. (photo courtesy: Pixabay/altmedia)

SYRACUSE, Ind (Inside INdiana Business) — A Kosciusko county-based LED lighting company has just landed a major contract to convert aging light systems for a large chain of clothing stores in a contract worth up to $90 million.

Znergy Inc. of Syracuse says it has an agreement with what it calls one of the top five largest worldwide retail clothing chains to install new LED lighting in 519 North American stores.

The company specializes in analyzing lighting needs for companies and offering ways to reduce energy costs.

“This particular project required Znergy to work closely with our manufacturing partner to create a customized Energy Star approved lighting solution for our client’s specific needs,” said Znergy Chief Executive Officer Dave Baker, who says the company has already completed the installation in an initial group of 10 locations.

“We performed a nationwide analysis to determine which retail locations could take advantage of the highest available utility rebates and save the highest electricity consumption. Our advanced utility rebate strategies lowered both the up-front cost and the ROI,” said Baker.

Baker says the conversion will take two-to-three years, which is dependent on the unnamed client’s continuing issuance of purchase orders.

Znergy says after conversion to LED lighting for the client will reduce an estimated 180,000,000 pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere.