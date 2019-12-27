Notre Dame scores $10M for wind tunnel project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $10 million contract to the University of Notre Dame. The contract calls for the development of a Mach 10 Quiet Wind Tunnel for the U.S. Navy.

The funding award is in support of the Hypersonics Program at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division in southern Indiana. The DoD says the project will ultimately result in “crucial advancements in hypersonics fluid mechanics technologies.”

Work on the project will be performed on the South Bend campus and is expected to be complete by June 2022. The DoD says instead of a competitive bid process for the contract, the project was awarded “in order to establish or maintain an essential engineering, research, or development capability to be provided by an educational institution.”

The NSWC Crane is the contracting activity.