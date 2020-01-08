Notre Dame to expand Irish studies, establish center

The “Golden Dome” of the administration building is shown before the start of the Notre Dame/against the Purdue college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Notre Dame is expanding its Irish study offerings with a new center with the support of a gift from Brian and Deidre Clingen.

The Clingen Family Center for the Study of Modern Ireland will feature new faculty appointments in Irish politics and contemporary culture, exchange programs, postdoctoral and graduate fellowships.

The center will also aim to boost student engagement through lecture series, workshops and conferences at Notre Dame and at the University’s properties in Ireland.

“The creation and growth of our programs dedicated to Irish history, culture and literature have been among Notre Dame’s significant achievements in its last quarter-century,” said Thomas Burish, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost of the University. “Brian and Deidre have generously supported our Irish studies institute and many other initiatives at Notre Dame for many years, and I am deeply grateful to them for this latest transformative gift.”

The Clingen Family Center for the Study of Modern Ireland will be a part of the Keough-Naughton Institute, a teaching and research institute within the Keough School of Global Affairs that focuses on Irish culture.