Notre Dame to showcase prototypes in Las Vegas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Students from the University of Notre Dame are this week taking their inventions all the way to Las Vegas. The students will showcase working prototypes spanning the home security, public works and health care industries at the annual Consumer Electronics Show.

The event is hosted by the Consumer Technology Association and Notre Dame students and staff will have four booths to display four different projects.

Senior Lingfeng Tao will display light therapy glasses, or Lumos Glasses, that help combat circadian rhythm disorders such as insomnia, depression and seasonal affective disorder.

Sophomore Juan Sergio Buenviaje, recent alumnus Nathaniel Hanson and Rian McDonnell will showcase their invention, DeLive, a drone that delivers defibrillators to emergency situations.

Alumnus Bradley Tener has created Frost Control Systems. Frost Control Systems uses monitors and infrared cameras to gauge the temperature of streets and asses the best time to apply winter road treatments.

Finally, the IDEA Center staff will display SafeSlide. SafeSlide is a smart lock for sliding glass doors that can be accessed via smartphone.

“The IDEA Center has received over 500 business idea or invention disclosures from faculty, students, alumni and the surrounding community since its inception three years ago,” said Bryan Ritchie, vice president and Cathy and John Martin associate provost for innovation at Notre Dame. “CES is largely viewed as one of the best places, if not the best place, to show off new electronics products to the world. As the number of exciting inventions in the electronics space grew at Notre Dame, it made sense for us to showcase these alongside the many other universities who display in Eureka Park at CES.”

This is the university’s first time participating in the international event.