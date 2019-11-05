Naval warfare center in southern Indiana to host job fair

ODON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division is hosting its annual Career Fair on Wednesday at WestGate Academy and Conferencing Center in Odon.

The warfare center is looking to hire electrical, computer, industrial and mechanical engineers, computer scientists, information technology specialists, electronic technicians, contract specialists, additional scientists and fill engineering and other business positions.

The event will allow participants to speak with recruiters, supervisors and human resource professionals about joining the team of more than three thousand federal civilians, according to Hannah Stowers, the business recruiter for the warfare center.

“We are looking for driven individuals interested in Serving Those Who Serve, ranging from entry-level to experienced, journey-level professionals,” Stowers said. “Crane is critical to our nation’s defense, and we need the right talent to provide innovative solutions for the Warfighter.”

Those interested should come prepared with copies of their resume and be ready for an onsite interview. Recent college graduates should bring transcripts and veterans are encouraged to bring their DD Form 214.

The event will run from 3-7 p.m.

This event is open to the public. Participants may register online.