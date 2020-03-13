Inside INdiana Business

NWI airport shuttle service halted amid virus concerns

by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Just a week after launching its new shuttle bus service in northwest Indiana, Mishawaka-based Royal Excursion says it’s suspending service because of COVID-19. The company tells Inside INdiana Business the bus line will stop running its Royal Zoom airport buses starting Sunday night.

“The safety of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve has always been our priority. Royal Excursion will continue to provide updates as we determine next steps. We look forward to resuming service shortly and thank our riders for their continued understanding,” the company said in a statement.

The company said the rest of the Royal Excursion fleet is still in service.

Northwest Indiana went months without the shuttle bus service to the Chicago Midway International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the Indiana Airport Supersaver stopped running.

Royal Excursion stepped up to fill most of the void with buses making their inaugural runs just about a week ago. It’s still negotiating pickup locations in Highland, Portage, and Crestwood, according to the publication.

No date has been announced as to when Royal Excursion will resume its airport service.

Meanwhile, the company is also dealing with the loss of service contracts for northern Indiana schools. Royal Excursion typically services school trips across the country to destinations including Washington D.C, New York and Florida.

But, as the company states, coronavirus is having a huge impact on the charter bus industry nationwide. Royal Excursion typically services school trips across the country to destinations including Washington, DC, New York, and Florida this time of the year.

“As a result of the current pandemic, we are experiencing cancellations from our Mishawaka and Ft. Wayne locations. We are a strong company and are making thoughtful changes internally to manage the current situation,” said Shannon Kaser, president of Royal Excursion.

