Oklahoma company ceasing Evansville operations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A third-party inspection and construction management company says it is shutting down its Indiana operations. In a notice to the state, Oklahoma-based McDaniel Technical Services Inc. says it will terminate operations in Evansville, affecting 78 employees.

A specific reason for the shutdown was not provided. MTSI did not respond to multiple requests for more information from Inside INdiana Business.

The company says the shutdown is slated to take place on May 31, and the affected employees will be laid off on that date.

MTSI says the affected employees will be paid all earned wages and benefits at the time of their separations. The employees are not represented by a union.

According to the company’s website, MTSI provides pipeline, facilities and vendor inspection services, as well as construction management and temporary workforce staffing.