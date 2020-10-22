Olympic warmup coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team will begin its warmup for the Tokyo Olympic Games with five 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary matches at the Ford Center in Evansville. The no. 3. ranked in the world U.S. men will play top seed Brazil, no. 5 Argentina and the tenth ranked Canada men in a round robin tournament May 14-16.

“Hosting the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League is an incredible honor, especially in an Olympic year. This is a high profile, high impact event that will showcase Evansville to the world. We are thrilled to give fans around the Midwest the opportunity to experience men’s volleyball at its highest level,” said Eric Marvin, President of the Evansville Sports Corp.

The Volleyball Nation’s League has 16 teams playing a round-robin format with each country hosting a weekend full of matches over a six-week period. Six teams advance to the final round. The U.S men took silver in the 2019 Final Round in Chicago. Ticket are now on sale here.