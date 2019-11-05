O’Malley to serve as Poling Chair of Business at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Former Maryland Governor Martin O’ Malley is coming to Indiana University Kelley School of Business. O’Malley will serve as Poling Chair of Business and Government during the current academic year, aiming to encourage conversation about leadership, public policy, enterprise competitiveness and economic growth.

O’Malley served as Maryland’s governor from 2006 to 2014 after six years as mayor of Baltimore. He will use his knowledge and experience as a leader-in-residence at Kelley during visits to the school in Bloomington and Indianapolis, where he will meet with MBA and undergraduate students and faculty.

“Gov. O’Malley represents the interface between government and business that was crucial to the creation of the Poling Chair when it was created in 1993,” said Idalene “Idie” Kesner, dean of the Kelley School and the Frank P. Popoff Chair in Strategic Management. “Today and more than ever, business and government are intertwined in multiple ways and at multiple levels. We think it is essential that our students understand how these two areas intersect. Gov. O’Malley brings tremendous expertise and experience in both areas, thereby ensuring our students gain valuable insights.”

Gov. O’Malley’s first visit will be Nov. 18 at IU Bloomington.