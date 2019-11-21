OneRepublic to headline Idea Week 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The first announced act for Idea Week 2020 has been unveiled. Grammy-nominated band One Republic is slated to headline the weeklong event on April 25.

Idea Week is hosted by the University of Notre Dame, the South Bend-Elkhart region and various community organizations and businesses. It celebrates entrepreneurs, innovation and new ideas. The event will be held at the university and other locations throughout South Bend and Elkhart.

More than 21,000 people attended at least one part of Idea Week last year, and nearly 18,000 people attended in 2018, its inaugural year.

In addition to OneRepublic, Idea Week will feature an e-sports tournament, nationally known keynote speakers, a comedic act, the McCloskey New Venture Competition, and additional musical performances that the university says will be announced in greater detail over the next five months.

Bryan Ritchie, vice president and Cathy and John Martin Associate Provost for Innovation at Notre Dame, says the entertainment portion of Idea Week is vital to the week’s purpose.

“Recent research has shown that some of the criteria necessary for creating an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation, which is what we are trying to do with Idea Week, are fun networking events and big, mainstream entertainment performances like OneRepublic,” Ritchie said. “Idea Week’s relatively uncommon model of mixing concerts and comedians with informative sessions and learning experiences helps fill this need by facilitating the interaction of people, ideas and resources.”

Idea Week runs April 19-25.