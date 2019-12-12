OneZone names businesses of the year

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – OneZone has presented both Carmel-based Merchants Bank of Indiana and Fishers-based Four Day Ray Brewing with its 2019 Business of the Year award in the large and small to medium categories, respectively. The organization says the honor recognizes businesses based on criteria including growth and stability, entrepreneurial spirit and overall contribution to the community.

Awards were also presented for young professional of the year, volunteer of the year, new construction, renovation and, green award. There was also the Harold Kaiser Lifetime Achievement Award and the Difference Maker Award.

Other winners named at OneZone’s annual awards luncheon include:

Young Professional of the Year Award – Erik Braden, Braden Business Systems in Fishers

Volunteer of the Year Award – Adam Aasen, Donatello’s Italian Restaurant in Carmel

New Construction Award – Carmel-based KAR Global

Renovation Award – The Bluffs at Conner Prairie

Green Award – Hamilton Southeaster School District

The Harold Kaiser Lifetime Achievement Award – Mark Westermeier, former director of arks at the city of Carmel

Difference Maker Award – Mike Reuter, former chief financial officer for Hamilton Southeastern Schools

For more information about the winning businesses, click here.