Ontario Systems promotes Harrington to CEO

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Muncie-based Ontario Systems has announced Jason Harrington will become the company’s next chief executive officer. Harrington, who currently serves as president, will succeed co-founder Ron Fauquher, who is retiring after nearly 40 years.

Harrington has been with Ontario Systems for the past 22 years and currently oversees the day-to-day operations of the company. Ontario Systems says he will now take on additional responsibilities for corporate services such as people services, finance, and merger and acquisition activity.

“I consider it my greatest professional honor and privilege to be the one asked to lead Ontario Systems into the next chapter of growth and success,” Harrington said in a news release. “I know our future is bright because of the team’s ability and the market opportunities we have in front of us. Wil (Davis) and Ron started a great company 39 years ago, and they have grown and nurtured it the right way with the highest degree of integrity, by servicing clients with excellence, and by putting the team first. I plan to continue to lead by following their example of servant leadership and humility.”

Fauquher will serve as an advisor to the Ontario Systems Board of Directors, Harrington and the company’s management team. He will also work on special projects and assist as needed, according to the company.

The change in leadership comes less than a week after Ontario Systems announced it had been acquired by a new majority shareholder, New York-based investment firm New Mountain Capital.