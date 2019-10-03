Onyx+East names CEO

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Residential developer Onyx+East, a spinoff from Indianapolis-based Milhaus, has hired its new chief executive officer.

Kelli Lawrence most recently spent six years as a principal partner of Cityscape Residential, a development and construction firm specializing in luxury multi-family communities throughout the Midwest.

Since its spinoff in 2015, Indy-based Onyx+East has completed 12 for-sale housing projects in Carmel, Bloomington, Indianapolis and Florida.

The company says it plans for more homes to break ground next year.

Lawrence has also worked in the public sector, where she served as the long-range planner for the city of Carmel and worked on neighborhood plans and redevelopment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kelli to the team as our new leader,” said Onyx+East Co-Founder and Chairman Tadd Miller, who served as the interim CEO until recently. “Her extensive understanding of and success in the industry across multiple markets will transform our strategic direction.”

Lawrence currently serves as the Ball State Alumni Council Chair. Previously, she served as Urban Land Institute Indiana Chair and National ULI Multi-Family Silver Product Council Vice Chair.