OrthoIndy opens center grove location

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – OrthoIndy is officially opening its newest clinic, urgent care and physical therapy facility in Center Grove. OrthoIndy leadership and the Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce will be making remarks at the building’s ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The OrthoIndy clinic features 10 exam rooms and X-ray. OrthoIndy Urgent Care offers immediate access to bone, joint and muscle care without scheduling an appointment.

OrthoIndy Urgent Care is intended for patients with very recent injuries, sprains or broken bones.

“Center Grove is an important office location for OrthoIndy as we already treat many patients in the area,” said Timothy Dicke, MD, president and chief executive officer of OrthoIndy. “We are excited to open the new office as a member of the local business community and look forward to providing care to our friends and neighbors.”

The event will kick off at noon at 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane in Greenwood.