Our Southern Indiana plan gets green light

Wendy Dant Chesser is the president and CEO of One Southern Indiana. (Inside INdiana Business Photo)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority has announced that its regional plan has been approved. The plan, which was submitted to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. in September, aims to address seven priorities in the five-county region.

The plan has several goals, which are each divided into one of seven categories, including connections, destinations, economic development, government, infrastructure, natural assets and workforce.

The project seeks to focus on enhancing education to support workforce initiatives, preserving natural resources and improving safety, function, and efficiencies for transportation.

The plan is the result of more than nine months of engaging hundreds of residents and stakeholders from Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott and Washington counties.

“It’s really remarkable to see what all can be accomplished when regions come together to maximize their efforts and succeed as a group,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “Southern Indiana’s regional plan touches on multiple important pieces of what builds a strong community, and their efforts will no doubt help businesses and Hoosiers thrive in their communities for generations to come.”