Pacers Bikeshare to cut ribbon on expansion

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Pacers Bikeshare will Thursday cut the ribbon to celebrate its largest expansion since the service started in 2014. The expanded system includes more than 275 new bikes and 21 stations.

The expansion also features an updated version of the original Pacers Bikeshare bike, which will be unveiled at the ceremony. 

Pacers Bikeshare is Indianapolis’ community bikeshare program and is a public-private partnership between the city and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. 

Speakers at the event will include: 

  • Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett
  • Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc Executive Director, Kären Haley
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Pat Murphy
  • Herbert Simon Family Foundation, Rachel Simon
  • Marion County Health Department, Dr. Virginia Caine
  • Broad Ripple Village Association Executive Director, Colleen Fanning

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the new Pacers Bikeshare Station at Westfield Blvd. and the Monon Trail, near SnoZone and The Bungalow in Broad Ripple.

