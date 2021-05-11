Inside INdiana Business

Pacers to celebrate ‘Slick’ Leonard

Former ABA head coach Bob "Slick" Leonard smiles as he addresses a gathering during his enshrinement ceremony for the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Aug. 8, 2014. Leonard, who has the record for winningest coach in the ABA, led the Indiana Pacers to three ABA Championships in 1970, 1972 and 1973. At rear right is Hall of Famer Larry Bird. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Pacers Sports & Entertainment will Wednesday host a celebration of life for Bobby “Slick” Leonard, who passed away last month. The event will feature remarks and video tributes from friends, former players and fans honoring the former Pacers head coach and broadcaster.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Limited tickets are being sold with all proceeds benefiting the Dropping Dimes Foundation.

Leonard was part of the 1953 NCAA Championship-winning team at Indiana University and spent seven years as a professional. He coached the Pacers in the American Basketball Association for more than a decade, earning three ABA championships.

After his passing, Governor Eric Holcomb called Leonard an “Indiana icon” and “the embodiment of basketball.” He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

The celebration will also be livestreamed on the Indiana Pacers website.