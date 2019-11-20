Paladin president to step down

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -Bill Trowbridge has announced he will step down as president and chief executive officer of Michigan City-based nonprofit Paladin. He is slated to become chief executive officer of Regional Health Systems in Merrillville.

Regional Health Systems is a $88 million human services corporation made up of the Regional Mental Health Center, Geminus Corp., and Lake Park Residential Care.

Paladin works to help children, seniors, and persons with developmental disabilities. The company’s Vice President for Participant Services Kimberly Latchford will serve as the interim president until a successor is found.

“Bill has had an enormously successful tenure as CEO. As the architect of the strategy to develop strategic partnerships and pursue mergers/acquisitions, he has completely transformed Paladin and placed us in an incredibly strong position,” said Mike Breakey, Chairman of the Board for Paladin.