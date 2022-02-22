Inside INdiana Business

Paoli company names new CEO

PAOLI, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A utility construction contractor in Orange County has announced changes to its top leadership. Paoli-based ElectriCom LLC says President Raj Beri has been promoted chief executive officer, succeeding Kevin Mason, who is transitioning to executive chair.

Beri joined ElectriCom a year ago as president and member of the company’s executive board. He will retain his title as president in addition to his new role as CEO.

“Over the last year, Raj has been integral in ElectriCom’s efforts to bolster system capabilities while growing our operational services,” Mason said in written remarks. “Raj brought a significant amount of expertise to ElectriCom with his prior success in growing companies organically and through strategic acquisitions. I am excited to see him continue ElectriCom’s substantial growth trajectory in his new position.”

Mason had served as CEO since 1995. ElectriCom says in his new role, Mason will be responsible for managing the company’s strategic direction and leading the objectives of the board of directors.

The more than 60-year-old company has operations in 25 states with more than 260 customers.