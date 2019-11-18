Parker Technology CEO calls culture award ‘validation’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based Parker Technology LLC says recent recognition from tech networking platform Powderkeg is “validation.” The company, which provides customer support in parking garages, was named the “Top-Rated CX Team” in the inaugural Indiana Breakout Tech Culture Awards in September.

“As the CEO, I can go to work ever day thinking that I’ve built a great culture,” said Brian Wolff, chief executive officer of Parker Technology. “At the end of the day, the leaders at Parker Technology and I try and build an environment that just helps our people understand that we care about them and that they have really important jobs.”

Wolff talked about the award and the company’s recent growth on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick.

Parker Technology provides customer assistance to people in parking garages via two-way video or audio conferencing. Last week, the company announced a $2 million series seed investment led by Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures. Wolff says they have already put some of the funding to use.

“We’ve already hired ahead. We have a couple of sales people so we’ve sort of doubled our sales force. But the biggest chunk is really going to be driving maturity into the platform so that we can add feature and functionality that’s really important to customers.”

Some of those new features include a translation software that will allow customer service representative to speak in English and the customer speak in their native language when calling for help.