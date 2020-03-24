Parkview Health partnering to make PPE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Businesses and volunteers are working with Parkview Health to make personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parkview says they have an adequate amount of face masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment, but they’re taking measures to ensure they won’t have a shortage.

Parkview has partnered with Hospital Laundry Service to make cloth masks, which could be used as back-ups to their main supply. HLS and volunteers will be sewing the clinical masks from medical-grade material. The masks will also include nose pieces that were donated and fabricated by Rea Magnet Wire and Schlemmer Brothers Metal Fabrication.

Community volunteers are also making new sheet masks, which could be used by patients and visitors. Parkview has made mask-making kits including instructions, fabric and materials to make 100 masks for those with sewing skills. Beginning Wednesday, March 25 the kits can be picked up from 9am to 6pm Monday through Friday at the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus in Fort Wayne. Other kits will be made available to pick up at Parkview’s community hospitals at a later date.