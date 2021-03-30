Partnership aims to combat food insecurity in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Anthem Foundation and Local Support Initiatives Corp. Indianapolis have launched an effort designed to improve access to nutritious food. The foundation is committing nearly $2.5 million over the next three years to implement the effort, which also seeks to build a more equitable food system.

The organizations say the initiative will begin this year and will focus on increasing equitable food access and food security in one Indianapolis community.

“Food insecurity is present in every neighborhood across our country, including in our headquarters city of Indianapolis,” Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, chief health officer for Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM). “Ridding the country of this pressing issue will require bold ideas and community collaboration.”

Anthem says Marion County experiences 9% more childhood food insecurity than neighboring Hamilton County. The foundation says the disparity is fueled by access to nutritious food and underpinned by race, ethnic, and economic differences.

“We are grateful for Anthem Foundation’s commitment to addressing food access in Indianapolis neighborhoods by investing in this comprehensive and collaborative initiative,” said Jessica Guilfoy, Vice President of Field Excellence for LISC. “More than ever before, we need solutions that not only directly impact food insecurity and improve healthy food access, but also support economic mobility, racial equity, and community resiliency.”

The partners did not say which Indianapolis community would be impacted by the initiative.