Patachou Foundation opens HQ, details operations

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Patachou Foundation has officially opened its 4,000 square-foot-headquarters, which began construction last year. The space features a teaching kitchen, volunteer training space and a foundation-run coffee shop.

The foundation says it has served more than 150,000 meals to food-insecure students in Indianapolis. The headquarters will provide a place for the nonprofit to boost production and educational programming.

The Patachou Foundation will this summer launch what it calls a paid summer workforce development program for high schoolers with grant support from the Samerian Foundation. The Food Fellowship will run out of the new space.

The headquarters is also equipped with a commercial-grade kitchen where the foundation says it will prepare 2,000 meals to be served at eight Indianapolis schools each week as well as hands-on culinary classes for youth taught by industry professionals.

Foundation Coffee Co. is also part of the headquarters and its proceeds supporting the nonprofit. The Patachou Foundation says it will provide job skills training opportunities through the coffee shop’s operations.